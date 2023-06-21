More storms tonight in the western part of the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a stormy start to the day and we can expect the activity to continue through midday before coming to an end this afternoon. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms will be strong with damaging wind gusts, small hail, and heavy rainfall.

The extra clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures down a tad today. However, highs in the middle to upper 80s are only a few degrees below normal for late June.

Aside from a few storms mainly over western Kansas tonight, and again Thursday night, the weather pattern promises to calm down the next few days leaving us dry with near normal temperatures.

Looking ahead… a weak cold front this weekend will keep temperatures around average in the lower to middle 90s. However, a long-lasting heat wave is expected next week with highs climbing close to, if not over the century mark.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Storms through midday, then partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. High: 86.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: E 10-15. High: 89.

Fri: Low: 67. High: 91. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 71. High: 96. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 66. High: 90. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 66. High: 94. Sunny and hot.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com