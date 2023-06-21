26 letters containing ‘white powder’ collected in Sedgwick County

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of an envelope she’d received, saying she didn't open the "packet enclosed." (Editor's note: A previous version of this caption implied that it contained white powder. In fact, its contents are unknown because it was not opened.)(Provided to KCTV5 News)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Fire Department on Wednesday announced that it had responded to 26 incidents regarding letters containing white powder substance.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal requested the regional hazardous materials team assist law enforcement in obtaining the letters. Since Friday, the fire department’s hazardous materials team and the KBI have responded to incidents in Wichita, Park City, Garden Plain, Hutchinson, El Dorado, McPherson and Winfield. The task was to check for possible radiation associated with the letters.

On Tuesday, the KBI said the FBI would be the agency leading the investigation after it was discovered that it had expanded beyond Kansas.

“Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of Kansans, and holding those responsible for these crimes accountable, said KBI Director Tony Mattivi. “The KBI is so appreciative of the incredible coordination and outstanding response by countless federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, as well as by fire departments, and hazmat teams to this unprecedented event.”

Since the first letters were handled and reported by officials, the KBI had over 60 special agents, forensic scientists, and employees devoted to safely collecting or screening the evidence, managing it and tracking responses. Additionally, 17 hazmat teams and 12 bomb squads responded across the state.

Anyone who receives any letter containing an unknown white powder is advised to report it to the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

