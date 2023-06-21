Neighbor, Sedgwick Co. firefighters save man submerged in skid steer

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County firefighters helped save a man last month after his skid steer went into a lagoon.

The incident happened on May 31 in the 6300 block of N. 279th St. West.

The operator of the skid steer was trapped and had his face pressed up against the skid steer cabin to get air, the fire department said during the county commission meeting on Wednesday.

A neighbor who witnessed the accident neighbor brought over a small tractor, hooked a chain onto the skid steer and was able to hold the skid steer up providing a small air pocket until firefighters arrived on the scene and rescued him.

