Sedgwick County 911 flooded with non-emergency calls during severe weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As tornado sirens sounded Saturday night, calls flooded Sedgwick County’s 911 center. Many of the calls weren’t emergencies, including general questions about the storm and why sirens were going off.

Emergency or not, dispatchers have to answer every call that comes their way. In a two-hour stretch Saturday night, dispatchers answered more than 360 calls.

“When you’re calling in and a dispatcher is taking your call, that’s preventing them from taking another call,” Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director Elora Forshee explained.

One caller asked for a storm-related heads up from the dispatcher.

“If I give you my address, could you tell me if I need to evacuate my area with the tornado warning?” the call asked.

Calls like that can delay help for someone who really needs it.

“They’re really calls into 911 that end up clogging up the system, when the system is still active and handling real emergencies,” Forshee said.

Another caller asked if there was tornado on the ground.

“Calling in with questions or how to handle storms are not an appropriate use of 911 in that situation,” Forsee said.

The next time 12 News issues a weather alert day, take time to make a plan.

“That is the time to prepare, figure out how you’re going to receive information, how you’re gonna get woken up and where are you gonna go if you do get that message,” said Sedgwick County Emergency Management Director Julie Stimson.

Stimson also issued a reminder in the event you lose power or your phone dies during a storm.

“We always stress to have more than ne way to receive information,” she said. “Not a single system is 100% effective 100% of the time, especially during adverse conditions.”

Sedgwick County emergency leaders also issue a reminder that tornado sirens are meant to warn those outside and should be your last source to offer a warning.

Sedgwick County offers a service to where you can sign up to receive community bulletins, emergency alerts and severe weather warnings. You can learn more about the service called Civic Ready Alerts and find where to sign up for notifications here: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/emergency-management/civic-ready-alerts/.

