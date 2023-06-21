Silver Alert issued for Wichita man reported missing

Wichita police ask for help in the search for 49-year-old Phillip Seth Dyauli, the subject of a Silver Alert.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 49-year-old man reported missing. Elevating the concern, police said Phillip Seth Dyauli has Alzheimer’s. He was last seen in the area of 2700 South Topeka, police said.

Dyauli stands about 5′9 and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a gray strips and black or gray sweatpants. He wears glasses and, police said, he walks walks with a slight hunch and uses a cane.

Anyone who may see Dyauli or know where he could be should immediately call 911.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

