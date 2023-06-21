Silver Alert issued for Wichita man reported missing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 49-year-old man reported missing. Elevating the concern, police said Phillip Seth Dyauli has Alzheimer’s. He was last seen in the area of 2700 South Topeka, police said.

Dyauli stands about 5′9 and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a gray strips and black or gray sweatpants. He wears glasses and, police said, he walks walks with a slight hunch and uses a cane.

Anyone who may see Dyauli or know where he could be should immediately call 911.

