Storms roll into south-central Kansas Wednesday morning

Kansans captured photos of a shelf cloud that preceded morning storms as they developed over...
Kansans captured photos of a shelf cloud that preceded morning storms as they developed over south-central Kansas Wednesday morning.(Doug/Burst)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A line of thunderstorms rolled into south-central Kansas Wednesday morning packing a punch of strong winds, but leaving little to no damage behind. A wind gust of 70 miles per hour was reported in the Kingman area. Dispatchers said there were reports of damages.

The storms died down as they moved into western Sedgwick County, and eventually into the metro area. While some areas saw a steady downpour, others only received a small shower. A thunderstorm warning is in effect for much of central Kansas through 11 a.m.

