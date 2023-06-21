Towne West pays energy bill in-full, lights stay on

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A tenant at Towne West Square mall in west Wichita confirmed the shopping destination won’t go without power. The tenant reported receiving an email from the mall’s management company, explaining that Evergy received payment in-full on a delinquent electric bill going back to late 2022.

Earlier this week, the energy company said it had worked with Kohan Retail Investment Group, which owns the mall, to receive payment for the past due amount owed, but no payment had been made. With the situation resolved, the tenant said there would be a security deposit in place to keep the situation the mall faced from happening again.

