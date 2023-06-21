Warm Thursday, storms over western Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that storm chances will shift to portions of western and northern Kansas over the next few days.

Lingering showers across central and eastern Kansas will fade away after sunset. Otherwise, watch for isolated storms to develop over portions of western Kansas. If a storm can develop, severe weather will be possible with very large hail and damaging winds.

A cluster of storms may form in Colorado tonight and could move into western Kansas late in the night and into Thursday morning. Strong wind gusts will be possible with some of the storms.

It will be a mild start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the 60s. It will be warm for the afternoon with highs in the 80s.

A few more storms will be possible over portions of western Kansas late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

A final round of storms may develop Friday night over Nebraska with activity moving into portions of northern Kansas later in the night. Strong winds will be possible with these storms.

Storm chances will end for the weekend as temperatures get warmer. Highs will be in the 90s on Saturday and then a mix of 80s and 90s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Lingering showers possible through the evening, then partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 68

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68

Fri: High: 90 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 92 Low: 67 Sunny.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 67 Sunny.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 72 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.