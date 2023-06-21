WATCH: Goats clear brush at Sim Park in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Goats from Restoration Grazing, LLC were chowing down and helping the City of Wichita. On Tuesday afternoon, June 20, as the goats enjoyed eating, they also played a key role in helping the city clear brush at Sim Park.

You can see the animals in action at Sim Park and learn more about how the entrepreneurial effort that’s made them available and how the City of Wichita is using the animals in the video at top.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com