What the Tech? Amazon Prime day changes

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Amazon Prime Days have been scheduled. If you’ve received an Amazon order in the past few days, you got a heads-up. Blue stickers on Amazon deliveries are announcing Prime Days will be July 11th and 12th.

Every year Amazon holds this huge mid-summer sales event. In this year’s marketing campaign, Amazon introduces a new program for its millions of Prime members; shop somewhere else for the same deals if not better.

Amazon calls it “Buy with Prime”. Allowing its Prime members to shop on other brand websites and paying with their Amazon account. Amazon is handling the delivery and returns. Since it already does that for many of the brands, there will be no difference to the shopper.

Prices may not be the same on both the brand’s website and Amazon.com, so you may want to check both to see which has the lowest price.

Some Prime Day deals have already dropped, mostly on Amazon devices such as the Kindle, Fire TVs, Ring cameras, and Alexa devices. Amazon uses Prime Days to entice people to pay the $140 a year for a Prime membership.

That’s something the Federal Trade Commission is looking into as it is suing Amazon for quote ‘manipulative tactics’ to enroll users in the Prime membership. The FTC accuses Amazon of tricking and trapping people into subscriptions without their consent and making it difficult to cancel their Prime memberships.

The FTC is asking anyone who’s had trouble canceling a Prime subscription or if they were signed up without consent or permission to contact and report the incident at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov

