Wichita property developer targeted in 3 burglaries within a month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three times within a month, a Wichita property developer was the target of burglaries. The most recent crime happened early Monday morning before the sun came up. Two people stole a recently purchased truck and trailer from a construction site on property developed by Rob Snyder.

Security video appears to show a man breaking into the truck with a trailer attached as a second man aids as a lookout. Then, after the men appear to tamper with the truck’s ignition switch, they drive off.

Snyder has more than 700 properties in the Wichita area and is developing a section of land near 13th and West Street with new duplexes. Recently, Snyder bought a 1996 Chevy extended cab and a black dump trailer. Over the weekend, both were parked at the worksite near 13th and West.

“Monday morning, the truck was gone,” said Snyder, owner of Great Plains Development.

This is the third theft Snyder’s experienced within a month. Thieves stole a five-ton air conditioner at a property on Douglas and sheets of metal siding from a building site on South Seneca.

“It’s been a rough month,” Snyder said.

He’s finding out he’s not alone.

“It was amazing how many people have responded, ‘a month ago, they stole my trailer and a stump grinder, they took seven catalytic converters out of the roofing company’s yard.’ It’s happening everywhere,” Snyder said.

With more crimes like this being reported, Snyder cautions property owners to keep a close eye on their properties.

“GPS on everything, lock everything up, leave nothing in your truck,’ he said. “You have to assume you’re going to get robbed. There’s nothing the police can do, they’re doing ever possible thing they can, but it’s very difficult right now.”

Anyone with information the the truck and trailer theft from the worksite near 13th and West should call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

