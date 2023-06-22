1 critically injured in fire inside home near 21st and Woodlawn

EMS took one person to a local hospital in critical condition from the scene of a house fire...
EMS took one person to a local hospital in critical condition from the scene of a house fire near 21st and Woodlawn, in NE Wichita.(KWCH)
Jun. 22, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries in a Thursday morning fire at a home in northeast Wichita. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the condition of the person injured on the call reported a little after 9 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Ridgewood Court, northwest of 21st and Woodlawn.

Wichita Fire Department Captain Casey Hauschild said firefighters didn’t see any indications of a fire outside the home. Inside, they found a person on oxygen, injured by fire that did not cause extensive damage to the property.

While the circumstances surrounding the fire’s cause weren’t confirmed, Captain Hauschild issued a couple safety reminders, including an emphasis on checking to make sure smoke detectors are working and having an escape plan in the event of a house fire. He also issued a reminder that people on oxygen need to be cautious around anything that can be an ignition source, as oxygen is highly flammable.

