Band featuring nonbinary singer allowed to perform at Sedgwick County Fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following several days of their scheduled performance at the Sedgwick County Fair being in doubt following some negative online feedback and added consideration from the Sedgwick County Fair board, a nonbinary singer has the green light to play with their band at the county fair in Cheney, as planned. Nonbinary singer Hunter Gromala and their bandmates will take the stage on opening night of the Sedgwick County Fair, putting on a show that starts at 7:30 p.m., July 12.

Leading up to and following the meeting with the fair board Wednesday, Gromala touched on disinformation that led to concerns pertaining to their gender identity and the content of their performance.

The artist said the show got pulled following hateful comments toward their gender identity.

After Wednesday’s meeting, Gromala and the fair board jointly issued a statement shared on the Sedgwick County Fair’s Facebook page. That statement is as follows:

There has been significant conversation concerning the circumstances surrounding Hunter’s engagement, and the Board wants to restate that Hunter and Hunter’s band are welcome performers at the Fair. The Board maintains its longstanding practice and procedure not to discriminate against anyone, whether they are a guest, volunteer or performer at the Fair’s events. Hunter and Hunter’s band are committed to a performance that carries on the Fair’s tradition of hosting safe, family-friendly events that are welcoming to all, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity. To be clear, the performance is not a drag show, and is not sexually explicit in any way, shape or form. It simply consists of a pop music singer performing music that is delivered in a package consistent with other popular music concerts at such venues as INTRUST Bank Arena. For reference, Hunter and Hunter’s band recently performed at the halftime show of the Wichita SkyKings, and at the Clearwater Art Walk. People interested in the context and content of similar performances by Hunter and Hunter’s band at these area public events are encouraged to visit Hunter’s business page on Instagram.

