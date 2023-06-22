Band featuring nonbinary singer allowed to perform at Sedgwick County Fair

Following a meeting with the Sedgwick County Fair Board, nonbinary musician, Hunter Gromala and...
Following a meeting with the Sedgwick County Fair Board, nonbinary musician, Hunter Gromala and their band are cleared to play at the fair next month.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following several days of their scheduled performance at the Sedgwick County Fair being in doubt following some negative online feedback and added consideration from the Sedgwick County Fair board, a nonbinary singer has the green light to play with their band at the county fair in Cheney, as planned. Nonbinary singer Hunter Gromala and their bandmates will take the stage on opening night of the Sedgwick County Fair, putting on a show that starts at 7:30 p.m., July 12.

Leading up to and following the meeting with the fair board Wednesday, Gromala touched on disinformation that led to concerns pertaining to their gender identity and the content of their performance.

The artist said the show got pulled following hateful comments toward their gender identity.

After Wednesday’s meeting, Gromala and the fair board jointly issued a statement shared on the Sedgwick County Fair’s Facebook page. That statement is as follows:

There has been significant conversation concerning the circumstances surrounding Hunter’s engagement, and the Board wants to restate that Hunter and Hunter’s band are welcome performers at the Fair. The Board maintains its longstanding practice and procedure not to discriminate against anyone, whether they are a guest, volunteer or performer at the Fair’s events. Hunter and Hunter’s band are committed to a performance that carries on the Fair’s tradition of hosting safe, family-friendly events that are welcoming to all, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity. To be clear, the performance is not a drag show, and is not sexually explicit in any way, shape or form. It simply consists of a pop music singer performing music that is delivered in a package consistent with other popular music concerts at such venues as INTRUST Bank Arena. For reference, Hunter and Hunter’s band recently performed at the halftime show of the Wichita SkyKings, and at the Clearwater Art Walk. People interested in the context and content of similar performances by Hunter and Hunter’s band at these area public events are encouraged to visit Hunter’s business page on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of an...
FBI releases test results on substance found in suspicious letters to Kan. officials
Spirit employees represented by the Machinists Union poured into Hartman Arena on Wednesday to...
Machinists union turns down Spirit AeroSystems contract offer, approves strike
If no payment is made by the end of the day Tuesday, businesses that call the mall home will...
Evergy pauses disconnection at Towne West, indicates payment coming for overdue bill
While the Bradford Pear Trees look pretty while blooming, they are crowding out native species.
Kansas considering proposal to limit Bradford pear trees, others
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

LDS Church members respond to planned new temple in Wichita
Machinists union turns down Spirit AeroSystems contract offer, approves strike
Spirit suspending production ahead of strike
Eighteen-year-old Demetrius Carter faces five counts on charges connected with a shooting...
Teen accused in shooting outside Wichita church during funeral held on $5M bond