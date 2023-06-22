Blood donations needed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Blood donations are desperately needed at this time, particularly the blood type ‘O’, which is always in demand.

During the summer, when people do more travelling and have more activities, blood donations drop and there is a concerning decline since last month.

“When blood donations are low, this can lead to blood shortages and which affect our ability to support cancer in their treatment, it affects our ability to respond to medical emergencies dn chronic blood conditions .” Says Tiffany Taylor, Biomedical Communications Specialist, American Red Cross.

