Blood donations needed

Blood Drive
Blood Drive(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Blood donations are desperately needed at this time, particularly the blood type ‘O’, which is always in demand.

Blood donations are needed

During the summer, when people do more travelling and have more activities, blood donations drop and there is a concerning decline since last month.

“When blood donations are low, this can lead to blood shortages and which affect our ability to support cancer in their treatment, it affects our ability to respond to medical emergencies dn chronic blood conditions .” Says Tiffany Taylor, Biomedical Communications Specialist, American Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of an...
FBI releases test results on substance found in suspicious letters to Kan. officials
Spirit employees represented by the Machinists Union poured into Hartman Arena on Wednesday to...
Machinists union turns down Spirit AeroSystems contract offer, approves strike
police lights
Large police presence responds to shooting near 47th South and Broadway, 1 injured
Spirit suspending production ahead of strike
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

Blood donations are needed
Blood donations are needed
Former FBI analyst from Garden City sentenced for retaining classified documents
Sedgwick County jail offering vaccine incentive for inmates
Inmate dies by likely suicide at Sedgwick County Jail
Super Bowl Trophy coming to Wichita
Super Bowl Trophy coming to Wichita