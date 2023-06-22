Cheyenne Bottoms is seeing the return of wildlife and water

Cheyenne Bottoms is seeing the return of wildlife and water
By Austin Morton
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you visit Cheyenne Bottoms wetlands, you will hear the sound of birds chirping. Not something that has been heard in recent drought months. Locals are also seeing that there is the beginning of the return of water.

Curtis Wolf, Wetlands Education Director, says the area has received five inches of rain so far this June and it is making an impact.

