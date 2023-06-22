Federal mediator assigned to contract negotiations with Spirit AeroSystems, union

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As efforts to carve out a new contract for machinists employed by Spirit AeroSystems head back to the drawing board, the company confirmed a federal mediator has been assigned to work with both sides in navigating the next round of negotiations.

The announcement follows Wednesday night’s vote from Spirit employees that are part of International Machinists and Aerospace Workers, IAM Local 839 (District 70), opposing a new contract offered to them and approving a strike that will start Saturday.

