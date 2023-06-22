A few storms possible Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a few more showers and storms will be possible tonight and Friday before rain chances end this weekend.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and overnight. The threat of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

It will be a mild start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers and storms will be possible across portions of central and eastern Kansas during the morning and into the afternoon. The threat of severe weather will remain low with this activity.

Isolated storms may develop over western Kansas late Friday afternoon and into evening. If storms intensify, then severe weather will be possible with large hail and damaging winds.

Storm chances will end Friday evening, then look for dry weather this weekend. It will be hotter on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday will be a bit cooler with lower humidity behind a cold front. Highs will reach the 80s to near 90.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71

Sat: High: 96 Mostly sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 67 Sunny.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 65 Sunny.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

