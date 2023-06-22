Following fire, Rawlins county facing nearly yearlong repairs

Fire at Rawlins County school.
Fire at Rawlins County school.(Sara Schmidt)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At a meeting last week, The Rawlins County USD 105 board of education said that repairs to the junior/senior high school, damaged in an alleged arson earlier this month, will take at least 10 months to complete.

The fire happened on June 5 and two children, aged 12 and 13, were charged with several counts related to it, including terrorism, arson, and 10 counts of aggravated battery for the 10 firefighters that were hurt battling the blaze.

The initial assessment of the damage revealed that the building is structurally unsafe. There are 4-5 basement beams with pillars compromised. The east wall of the foundation is damaged, along with 60 percent of the concrete floor of the auditorium. The board says any insurance settlement money is required to go toward rebuilding and repairing the school.

The board also presented potential options for housing school next year. Among the proposed locations were churches, community buildings and mobile classrooms near the existing schools.

