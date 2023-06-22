Former FBI analyst from Garden City sentenced for retaining classified documents

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former analyst with the Kansas City Division of the FBI, living in Garden City, received a sentence of nearly four years in federal prison for illegally retaining national defense documents at her then home in Kansas City, Mo.

A U.S. District judge sentenced Kendra Kingsbury, of Garden City, to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. The justice department said last October, Kingsbury pleaded guilty to two counts of retaining documents related to the national defense.

Court documents said Kingsbury was an intelligence for the FBI from 2004 to December 2017. During that time, she was assigned to what the DOJ described as “a sequence of different FBI squads, each of which had a particular focus, such as illegal drug trafficking, violent crime, violent gangs and counterintelligence.”

With that, Kingsbury had a TOP SECRET/SCI security clearance with access to national defense and classified information.

“Kingsbury admitted that, over the course of her FBI employment, she repeatedly removed from the FBI and retained in her personal residence (at that time in North Kansas City, Missouri) an abundance of sensitive government materials, including classified documents related to the national defense,” the DOJ said in a news release.

In all, the justice department reported that Kingsbury “improperly removed and willfully retained approximately 386 classified documents in her personal residence.” Some of the classified documents she unlawfully removed and kept in her home contained extremely sensitive national defense information.

“According to court documents, Kingsbury put national security at risk by retaining classified information in her home that would have, if in the wrong hands, revealed some of the government’s most important and secretive methods of collecting essential national security intelligence,” the DOJ said.

The justice department said unlawfully-retained documents included information about al Qaeda members in Africa, “including a suspected associate of Usama bin Laden.” There were also documents regarding activities of emerging terrorists and their efforts to establish themselves in support of al Qaeda in Africa.

“The FBI investigated what uses Kingsbury put to the classified documents she illegally removed from the secure workspace, but according to court documents, the investigation revealed more questions and concerns than answers,” the DOJ said.

