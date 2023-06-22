Gradey Dick shines at NBA Draft in Wizard of Oz-inspired suit

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re wondering where Wichita native and University of Kansas standout Gradey Dick might end up for the NBA Draft, you might want to follow the yellow brick road.

The NBA shared a video of Dick decked out in a red sequence turtleneck, a red sequence double-breasted jacket with shoulder pads, black pants, and red bottom shoes. And you can’t forget the silver chain and sunglasses.

“So, I’m from Kansas. Dorothy has her little slippers, I got my Dorothy suit,” said Dick, eluding to the Kansas classic, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Gradey Dick and Dorothy… two Kansas natives!#NBADraft presented by State Farm

⏰ 8 PM ET on ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/XU0PFMb0iR — NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023

KU head coach Bill Self said earlier this week that he’s heard Gradey’s name mentioned all over the top of the draft. The KU super freshman is a projected lottery pick and a name to watch during the draft Thursday night.

Dick went from being named the Best Player in high school basketball while at Sunrise Christian Academy to one of the fastest risers in college basketball in his only year in Lawrence.

Dick flashed major NBA skills while at sunrise, playing with some of the best players in the country. His ranking is fairly consistent as the 10th overall prospect by both CBS Sports and ESPN. In a consensus mock draft for NBC.com, Dick was projected to go 11th overall.

Other Kansas players to look out for Thursday night are Dick’s KU teammate Jalen Wilson and K-State’s Keyontae Johnson. Former K-State point guard Markuis Nowell and Wichita State’s Craig Porter are more on the fringe, but anything is possible.

