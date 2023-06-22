Inmate dies by likely suicide at Sedgwick County Jail

Sedgwick County jail offering vaccine incentive for inmates
Sedgwick County jail offering vaccine incentive for inmates
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 34-year-old male inmate died from self-inflicted asphyxiation at the Sedgwick County Jail early Thursday.

A deputy found the man unresponsive in a housing pod at around 1 a.m. Jail staff and medical personnel gave CPR until EMS arrived. The inmate was hospitalized before being pronounced dead at about 1:50 a.m.

The inmate will be taken to the Sedgwick County Coroner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

The man had been in custody since last Thursday and had a preliminary hearing for one count of aggravated robbery on June 21. Family members have been notified

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of an...
FBI releases test results on substance found in suspicious letters to Kan. officials
Spirit employees represented by the Machinists Union poured into Hartman Arena on Wednesday to...
Machinists union turns down Spirit AeroSystems contract offer, approves strike
police lights
Large police presence responds to shooting near 47th South and Broadway, 1 injured
Spirit suspending production ahead of strike
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

Super Bowl Trophy coming to Wichita
Super Bowl Trophy coming to Wichita
Super Bowl Trophy coming to Wichita
Super Bowl Trophy coming to Wichita
The Wichita Police Department has arrested 45-year-old Anthony Talkington of Wichita on three...
Wichita man arrested for stealing nearly $25K in Coach products
Spirit AeroSystems has suspended factory production effective today