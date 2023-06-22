Inmate dies by likely suicide at Sedgwick County Jail
Published: Jun. 22, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 34-year-old male inmate died from self-inflicted asphyxiation at the Sedgwick County Jail early Thursday.
A deputy found the man unresponsive in a housing pod at around 1 a.m. Jail staff and medical personnel gave CPR until EMS arrived. The inmate was hospitalized before being pronounced dead at about 1:50 a.m.
The inmate will be taken to the Sedgwick County Coroner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.
The man had been in custody since last Thursday and had a preliminary hearing for one count of aggravated robbery on June 21. Family members have been notified
