Santa Fe, N.M. murder suspect arrested in Wichita

Francisco Grado-Flores.
Francisco Grado-Flores.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Santa Fe, N.M. Police Department said a murder suspect wanted there was arrested in Wichita overnight Wednesday.

Francisco Grado-Flores, 29, was arrested in the shooting death of 27-year-old Raul Montejano. Grado-Flores was booked at the Sedgwick County Jail at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged as a fugitive from justice.

Grado-Flores had apparent injuries when he was found by police, and he claimed those injuries in a fight.

Montejano was killed early Monday morning after a 911 caller told authorities her mother was shot and another person was dead. The 56-year-old woman was hospitalized and Montejano was found unconscious at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene, though police gave no immediate cause of death.

