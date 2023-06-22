Santa Fe, N.M. murder suspect arrested in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Santa Fe, N.M. Police Department said a murder suspect wanted there was arrested in Wichita overnight Wednesday.

Francisco Grado-Flores, 29, was arrested in the shooting death of 27-year-old Raul Montejano. Grado-Flores was booked at the Sedgwick County Jail at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged as a fugitive from justice.

Grado-Flores had apparent injuries when he was found by police, and he claimed those injuries in a fight.

Montejano was killed early Monday morning after a 911 caller told authorities her mother was shot and another person was dead. The 56-year-old woman was hospitalized and Montejano was found unconscious at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene, though police gave no immediate cause of death.

