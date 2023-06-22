Silver alert: Wichita Police looking for 49-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it needs help locating 49-year-old Philip Seth Dyauli, a missing man who has Alzheimer’s.

Dyauli is 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a gray stripe and black or gray sweatpants. He also wears glasses.

Dyauli walks with a slight hunch and uses a cane. He was last seen in the area of 2700 S. Topeka.

If you see the man or know his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com