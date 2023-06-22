Silver alert: Wichita Police looking for 49-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Philip Dyauli
Philip Dyauli(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it needs help locating 49-year-old Philip Seth Dyauli, a missing man who has Alzheimer’s.

Dyauli is 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a gray stripe and black or gray sweatpants. He also wears glasses.

Dyauli walks with a slight hunch and uses a cane. He was last seen in the area of 2700 S. Topeka.

If you see the man or know his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of an...
FBI releases test results on substance found in suspicious letters to Kan. officials
Spirit employees represented by the Machinists Union poured into Hartman Arena on Wednesday to...
Machinists union turns down Spirit AeroSystems contract offer, approves strike
police lights
Large police presence responds to shooting near 47th South and Broadway, 1 injured
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
2 injured after truck hydroplanes crashes on SB I-235
2 injured after truck hydroplanes crashes on SB I-235

Latest News

Francisco Grado-Flores.
Santa Fe, N.M. murder suspect arrested in Wichita
Following a meeting with the Sedgwick County Fair Board, nonbinary musician, Hunter Gromala and...
Band featuring nonbinary singer allowed to perform at Sedgwick County Fair
LDS Church members respond to planned new temple in Wichita
Machinists union turns down Spirit AeroSystems contract offer, approves strike