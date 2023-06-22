Spirit suspending production ahead of strike

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following Wednesday night’s vote from union members with International Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM Local 839, District 70) to reject an offer for a new contract with Spirit AeroSystems, the company announced that it’s suspending factor production prior to the expiration of the current contract on Friday, June 23.

The union approved a strike scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Spirt released the following statement late Wednesday night:

“In light of the decision by Spirit IAM-represented employees to strike, Spirit will suspend factory production prior to the expiration of the contract. Beginning with start of first shift on Thursday, June 22, all IAM-represented employees are not to report for work but will receive pay for their regularly scheduled work hours. All scheduled overtime is canceled.

All employees not represented by the IAM should report to work as usual on Thursday.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com