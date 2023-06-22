Stormy start to the day in western Kansas

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While it is a warm but otherwise quiet start to the day in the Wichita area, strong to severe storms are impacting western Kansas. Most of the activity will be done by midday leaving us (mostly) storm-free tonight through Friday.

The next batch of storms, possibly strong to severe, will roll across mainly western and northern parts of the state Friday evening and into the night. While it will be a close call in the Wichita area, I expect most/all the activity to stay northwest of the metro.

Temperatures will trend higher – into the middle 90s – through Saturday before a weak cold front moves across Kansas Saturday night into Sunday. While no moisture is expected with the front, Sunday and Monday will be slightly cooler with highs in the lower 90s.

Looking ahead… a strong ridge of high pressure will take over next week pushing our afternoon temperatures into the 90s and triple digits. In addition to the heat (wave), little, if any rain is expected across Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. High: 88.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 90.

Sat: Low: 71. High: 96. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 94. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 65. High: 92. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 67. High: 95. Sunny and hot.

Wed: Low: 72. High: 101. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

