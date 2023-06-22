WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People in Wichita will soon have the opportunity to see the Lombardi Trophy, celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win.

Super Bowl Trophy coming to Wichita

The “Chiefs Championship Tour” will bring the Lombardi Trophy across the Midwest starting this week.

The trophy will be in Wichita for the grand opening of Scheels at Towne East on Saturday, July 1.

