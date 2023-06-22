Super Bowl Trophy coming to Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People in Wichita will soon have the opportunity to see the Lombardi Trophy, celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win.

The “Chiefs Championship Tour” will bring the Lombardi Trophy across the Midwest starting this week.

The trophy will be in Wichita for the grand opening of Scheels at Towne East on Saturday, July 1.

