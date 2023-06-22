Teen accused in shooting outside Wichita church during funeral held on $5M bond

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man charge in connection with a shooting last Friday, June 16, outside a Wichita church during a funeral, made his first appearance Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court. Demetrius Carter, 18, faces five counts on charges that include aggravated assault, aggravated child endangerment and criminal damage to property.

Witnesses reported that Carted started shooting at a crowd of people near the front of New Life Church, near 11th and Oliver, after the family of the deceased turned him away. Police said when Carter began shooting, others in the crowd began shooting back, wounding Carter in his right forearm. No one else was wounded.

Court documents show Carter is in the Sedgwick County Jail, held on a $5 million bond.

Court documents suggest Carter has gang ties.

