Week of June 26: Job of the day

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on construction jobs and are featuring a construction job fair as well as a laid off workers job fair.

MONDAY: Licensed Electrician | RedGuard | Wichita | $25.39-$38.09 | Qualifications • 5+ years of commercial/industrial electrical experience • Valid electricians license • High School Diploma or Equivalent | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12550565 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off, 401K | RedGuard has 1 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Concrete Pump Operator | Burndage Bone Concrete Pumping | Wichita | $28-$36 | Qualifications • Experience operating concrete pumps • Must have a clean driving record and possess a valid CDL • Must have a high school diploma or equivalent | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12567338 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, 401K | Burndage Bone Concrete Pumping has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Flooring Warehouse Associate | Star Lumber & Supply | Wichita | $16 | Qualifications • Experience working in a warehouse or distribution center • 18 years or older • Can lift 50lbs repetitively/100 lbs. in a team lift | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12567343 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off, 401K | Star Lumber & Supply has 6 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Supervisor, Design & Construction | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | $44,958 | Qualifications • Bachelor’s degree in construction management, construction science, business administration, engineering, or related field • 2+ years of experience in construction project management with a general or prime sub contactor | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12567394 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools has 79 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Pool Construction Laborer | Edwards Pool Construction | Rose Hill | $15-$25 | Qualifications • Some High School or less • Previous construction experience is required • Concrete forming and finishing experience | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12567333 | Benefits include: •Paid Time Off, Incentive Pay | Edwards Pool Construction has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

