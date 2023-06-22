Wichita man arrested for stealing nearly $25K in Coach products

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 45-year-old Wichita man on charges connected with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of Coach products from an outlet store in Towne East Square mall. Police arrested Anthony Talkington on three counts of felony theft.

Police said officers from WPD Patrol East investigated “a rash of thefts” from Coach dating as far back as March 27, 2022, with a total loss estimated at $24,275.” That investigation revealed Talkington as a possible suspect, police said.

During what police said was “a two-day operation in investigating this crime trend,” evidence led them to arresting Talkington.

At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said Coach reported Talkington entering the business inside Towne East Square mall and taking seven various Coach-brand purses and wallets. Talkington then returned to a home in the 1400 block of South Pershing, where, police said, officers saw him with items taken from the Coach outlet.

“Officers attempted to apprehend [Talkington], but he refused to come out of the house,” police said. “Using two K-9 unites, [Talkington] exited and surrendered peacefully, without incident.”

Inside the home, detectives fond evidence of the thefts along with drugs and paraphernalia.

“[Talkington] was booked for five county warrants (theft and possession of opiates) with a $150,00 bond and a city warrant for domestic violence,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com