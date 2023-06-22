WPD: Road rage incident led to shooting near 47th South and Broadway, man arrested

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Wichita man in connection with a south Wichita shooting Thursday evening that seriously injured another man. Police arrested Kaeden Murphy on a one count each of aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

A little after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, WPD officers responded to the 4400 block of South Broadway where they learned a wounded man drove himself a few blocks to the 4900 block of South Broadway. Inside a business, officers located the man with a gunshot wound to his right lower leg. EMS took the wounded man to a local hospital with an injury police described as serious but non-life threatening.

The investigation revealed Murphy and the man he’s accused of shooting were involved in a road rage incident in the 4400 block of South Broadway. Police said Murphy, driving a pickup, produced a handgun and fired multiple shots at the other man who was driving a moped.

WPD said officers used Flock to develop a suspect vehicle and and a tag.

“A follow-up investigation was conducted regarding that vehicle and officers were able to locate the vehicle and arrest Murphy,” Wichita police said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of an...
FBI releases test results on substance found in suspicious letters to Kan. officials
Spirit employees represented by the Machinists Union poured into Hartman Arena on Wednesday to...
Machinists union turns down Spirit AeroSystems contract offer, approves strike
police lights
Large police presence responds to shooting near 47th South and Broadway, 1 injured
Spirit suspending production ahead of strike
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

Blood Drive
Blood donations needed
Blood donations are needed
Blood donations are needed
Former FBI analyst from Garden City sentenced for retaining classified documents
Sedgwick County jail offering vaccine incentive for inmates
Inmate dies by likely suicide at Sedgwick County Jail