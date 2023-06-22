WPD: Road rage incident led to shooting near 47th South and Broadway, man arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Wichita man in connection with a south Wichita shooting Thursday evening that seriously injured another man. Police arrested Kaeden Murphy on a one count each of aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

A little after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, WPD officers responded to the 4400 block of South Broadway where they learned a wounded man drove himself a few blocks to the 4900 block of South Broadway. Inside a business, officers located the man with a gunshot wound to his right lower leg. EMS took the wounded man to a local hospital with an injury police described as serious but non-life threatening.

The investigation revealed Murphy and the man he’s accused of shooting were involved in a road rage incident in the 4400 block of South Broadway. Police said Murphy, driving a pickup, produced a handgun and fired multiple shots at the other man who was driving a moped.

WPD said officers used Flock to develop a suspect vehicle and and a tag.

“A follow-up investigation was conducted regarding that vehicle and officers were able to locate the vehicle and arrest Murphy,” Wichita police said.

