16-year-old killed in single-vehicle SW Kansas crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash about five miles south of Jetmore in southwest Kansas on Thursday.

Kasey Danaher of Jetmore was driving east on an unnamed road when her Ford pickup left the road and entered a ditch. The truck slid sideways, rolled 1 1/2 times and came to rest in a field on its top.

Danaher was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates she was not wearing a seat belt.

