City of Wichita, Automobilia reach permit agreement

City of Wichita doesn't permit Automobilia Car Show set for July 8
City of Wichita doesn't permit Automobilia Car Show set for July 8(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita and Automobilia have reached an agreement to approve a permit for Automobilia’s event on Saturday, July 8, in downtown Wichita between 4 p.m. and midnight.

The City said it was concerned about the event’s potential adverse effects on businesses in the Old Town area. These involved access and parking for existing businesses, along with food trucks in close proximity to existing Old Town restaurants. With this permit agreement, Automobilia’s footprint will run along Douglas Avenue between Emporia Street and Hydraulic Street.

Automobilia one of the largest car shows in Kansas. The event blocks off approximately two miles of downtown Wichita streets. There are seven bands playing at the same time with three food courts.

Other details of the permit agreement include:

  • Automobilia will accommodate the access and parking concerns for the businesses in the event area. This will include providing additional wayfinding signage and barricade staffing at no cost to the businesses;
  • On the day of the event, Washington Street will not be closed to traffic until 5 p.m.;
  • Intrust Bank Arena parking lot D will not be used by Automobilia;
  • Full access to the Cargill parking garage will be guaranteed. Additionally, signage will be installed that shows free public parking is available in this garage;
  • The parking lot at Rock Island and Douglas will not be used by Automobilia and will be available for Public at the Brickyard;
  • Access for The Kitchen will be preserved throughout the event, including access from Waterman and full access from Mead, between Waterman and Douglas;
  • Food trucks will not be allowed in the immediate vicinity of a brick-and-mortar bar or restaurant unless approved by the owner;
  • Naftzger Park will not be used for Automobilia activities;
  • Alcohol for the event may only be consumed in designated beer gardens since no common consumption or Temporary Entertainment District permits are being obtained by Automobilia or its caterer;
  • Automobilia, City and OTA representatives will meet in August 2023 to review this year’s event and to determine the event footprint for 2024.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Spirit suspending production ahead of strike
Three-year-old Harper Ivy was killed in a fire on April 24, when a driver crashed into her...
No charges in crash, fire that killed 3-year-old girl at Derby QuikTrip
Spirit employees represented by the Machinists Union poured into Hartman Arena on Wednesday to...
Machinists union turns down Spirit AeroSystems contract offer, approves strike
KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of an...
FBI releases test results on substance found in suspicious letters to Kan. officials

Latest News

One person non-life-threatening injuries in an accidental shooting during a demonstration in...
Wichita City Council recommends settlement with Cowtown shooting victim
FILE
Welfare check finds Olathe son, mother dead in apparent murder-suicide
Grady Dick's Grandparents
Grady Dick Grandparents
The Salvation Army.
Salvation Army, Evergy, providing fans for families in need