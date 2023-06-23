City of Wichita, Automobilia reach permit agreement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita and Automobilia have reached an agreement to approve a permit for Automobilia’s event on Saturday, July 8, in downtown Wichita between 4 p.m. and midnight.

The City said it was concerned about the event’s potential adverse effects on businesses in the Old Town area. These involved access and parking for existing businesses, along with food trucks in close proximity to existing Old Town restaurants. With this permit agreement, Automobilia’s footprint will run along Douglas Avenue between Emporia Street and Hydraulic Street.

Automobilia one of the largest car shows in Kansas. The event blocks off approximately two miles of downtown Wichita streets. There are seven bands playing at the same time with three food courts.

Other details of the permit agreement include:

Automobilia will accommodate the access and parking concerns for the businesses in the event area. This will include providing additional wayfinding signage and barricade staffing at no cost to the businesses;

On the day of the event, Washington Street will not be closed to traffic until 5 p.m.;

Intrust Bank Arena parking lot D will not be used by Automobilia;

Full access to the Cargill parking garage will be guaranteed. Additionally, signage will be installed that shows free public parking is available in this garage;

The parking lot at Rock Island and Douglas will not be used by Automobilia and will be available for Public at the Brickyard;

Access for The Kitchen will be preserved throughout the event, including access from Waterman and full access from Mead, between Waterman and Douglas;

Food trucks will not be allowed in the immediate vicinity of a brick-and-mortar bar or restaurant unless approved by the owner;

Naftzger Park will not be used for Automobilia activities;

Alcohol for the event may only be consumed in designated beer gardens since no common consumption or Temporary Entertainment District permits are being obtained by Automobilia or its caterer;

Automobilia, City and OTA representatives will meet in August 2023 to review this year’s event and to determine the event footprint for 2024.

