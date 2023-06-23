Expert explains economic toll of Machinists union stirke

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strike at Spirit AeroSystems is expected to have a significant impact in Wichita and Kansas. Members of the International Machinists and Aerospace Workers, IAM Local 839 (District 70) rejected the aviation manufacturer’s “best and final” contract proposal on Wednesday. They are set to strike at midnight on Saturday.

Jeremy Hill, the director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University said Spirit will lose out on approximately $35 million of activity per day. He said the aviation industry will feel the impact, especially in Wichita. Spirit is the largest employer in Sedgwick County with 13,000 employees. Of those, 6,000 will be on strike.

Hill said workers on strike will have to start budgeting their money for necessities like rent, mortgage, and utilities. Other places their money may have gone to will suffer.

”Leisure and entertainment is the one that is going to be impacted today and has the bigger impact in the future. Leisure and entertainment is eating out, going to the bar, the movies, and all these other factors,” Hill explained.

Jimmy Castaneda at Road Runner Mexican Fast Food said he’s concerned by what kind of impact the strike could have on business. He said Spirit employees make up about 90 percent of the restaurant’s sales.

“There’s a lot of Spirit workers coming in you know, placing phone orders, Doordash, Uber, dine-in. They all come in groups, lines, the whole street would be full. the drive-thru would make a U,” said Castaneda.

“Our rush hour is mostly them. and just not seeing them here kind of worries me a little bit. I’m used to seeing them every day, every time I work.”

Stock prices for Spirit dropped over nine percent on Thursday and Boeing’s dropped three percent, but Hill said not to worry. He said the demand for Spirit and Boeing is still high, so those prices will eventually get back to normal.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said he’s been speaking with representatives from both sides following Wednesday night’s vote. In a statement, he said both sides are committed to making a deal, and he’s focused on bringing both sides together for a contract that works for everyone.

Impacts on Boeing and Airbus

Spirit is one of the most important suppliers for Boeing and Airbus. The company manufactures the entire fuselage for the Boeings 737 MAX narrowbody jet and forward sections for most of its other aircraft. It also makes pylons for the Airbus A220.

The work stoppage comes at a time when both Airbus and Boeing are ramping up production. While analysts say the strike threatens Boeing’s pace of production, Boeing said it will continue to monitor the situation and support Spirit.

Back to the bargaining table

Negotiations for the prior contract proposal took several weeks. Union leaders said that both parties have reached out to federal mediation to move forward. They said they hope to move through the process quickly.

“We believe most of our issues were addressed during the negotiations, but obviously, we have some that we’re going to have to go back and look at again but it’s not like we’ll be starting from scratch,” said Rickey Wallace, General Vice President at IAM&AW Headquarters.

IAM Local 839 (District 70) posted a memo on Facebook Thursday night stating that they would be returning to the bargaining table on Saturday. They asked union members to go into the app and rank five issues from the most to the least important so that they can be addressed.

