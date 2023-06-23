Fans excited about possibility of NBA in KC, but local pundit doubts chances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - T-Mobile Center has never had a permanent tenant, but some people in Kansas City hope that changes.

Both the NBA and WNBA may expand in the future and some local hoops fans think Kansas City would be a great destination for a team looking to hit the hardwood.

“[Basketball] is my favorite sport,” said fan Mark Smith Jr. “I like the excitement.”

“We’re waiting on that,” said fan Don Rosenberg. “That’s just what we need. I think it would bring a lot of excitement, a lot of revenue to the city.”

Kansas City’s football, baseball and soccer teams get a lot of support. Local fans think basketball would do well in KC, too.

“That’s just what we need. Missing the old Kings, we need to bring that back,” said Rosenberg. “Maybe stay with the same name as the Kings, but we definitely could use and NBA team.”

Make no mistake: Kansas City is a long shot to get an NBA team. Las Vegas and Seattle are the heavy favorites to land new franchises, if and when the league expands in the future.

“I don’t know why we do this every summer. Maybe we are bored and just want something to talk about,” said 610 Sports Radio host Carrington Harrison. “Kansas City is not getting an NBA team.”

Harrison said Kansas City lacks one big thing: A billionaire who wants a team in KC.

“Let’s say Eric Stonestreet is Jeff Bezos. Then Kansas City would have a chance at getting an NBA team,” Harrison said. “What super famous billionaire person is thinking about bringing a team to the T-Mobile Center?”

While a potential owner has not expressed interest in bringing a team to Kansas City, the mayor has. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has taken to social media to show his support for an NBA team in the city, including the tweet below in 2020. “Never gonna give you up. Never gonna let you down,” he said, in reference to NBA expansion.

Never gonna give you up. Never gonna let you down. #NBA pic.twitter.com/f9tlHxblx2 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 22, 2020

“I want to be optimistic. I love the NBA,” Harrison said. “We ain’t getting an NBA team in 2023, 2033, 2043. We are not getting an NBA team. Period.”

If you are interested in seeing some basketball at T-Mobile Center, your next opportunity will be in late November. The arena will host the College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic Nov. 22-23. Boston College, Creighton, Colorado State and Loyola Chicago will be competing.

