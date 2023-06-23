A final round of storms on Friday

Some storms may be strong/severe
what's next
what's next(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm and storm-free start to the day across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 60s will climb into the 80s and lower 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The next batch of storms, possibly strong to severe, will ignite over western parts of the state after 6 pm, and move east into central Kansas after sunset. Areas along and east of I-135 have the lowest chance of seeing a storm, and everyone will by dry by Saturday morning.

Temperatures will trend higher – into the middle and upper 90s – on Saturday before a weak cold front moves across Kansas Saturday night into Sunday. While no moisture is expected with the front, Sunday and Monday will be slightly cooler, and less humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Looking ahead… a strong ridge of high pressure will take over next week pushing our afternoon temperatures into the 90s and triple digits. In addition to the heat (wave), little, if any rain is expected across Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 91.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; isolated storm chance. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 97.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 92. Sunny and less humid.

Mon: Low: 65. High: 93. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 66. High: 95. Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: Low: 71. High: 101. Sunny and hot.

Thu: Low: 73. High: 102. Mostly sunny and hot.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

