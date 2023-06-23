Founder of Eagle Valley Raptor Center remembered for rehabilitation work, conservation efforts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ken Lockwood, well known for his work on raptor rehabilitation and the founder of the Eagle Valley Raptor Center in rural Cheney, died this week after a long illness.

Ken’s wife Susan recalled how their care for raptor birds started when they were volunteers, and hearing about a program for raptors at the Great Plains Nature Center.

“I went there, and I was star-struck with them. I thought there was something we should do,” said Susan.

Over the years, the Lockwoods would expand from just a small flight pen at their home in Wichita to a 20-acre site north of Cheney that consists of a few pens. The non-profit center was dedicated to providing care for birds like eagles, owls and other birds of prey after an injury or illness.

“It was something that we were able to do together, and we both loved it,” Susan said.

They would share their love and knowledge of birds with those young and old.

“His main thing was they can learn if they’re having fun. He made it fun,” recalled Susan.

Ken taught Nate Matthews how to rehabilitate raptors and he set up his own facility. He said Ken dedicated his life to saving birds of prey, knowing how important of a role they play in our environment, as well as conservation work, and building up a world-class facility.

“Even the federal government, when they came to inspect his facility, commented on the quality of his enclosures for his animals. The paths, the layout. It’s a Kansas tourist attraction,” Matthews said.

Ken’s passing leaves a big hole in the local care of raptors, and Nate is hopeful that Eagle Valley will remain open. While there are smaller rehabilitators like Matthews, who is willing to take some birds in, the closest facility to the Lockwood’s level of quality is in Johnson County.

“Down here and west of here, there’s not a lot of rehabbers,” said Matthews.

Susan said the future of the center is unclear, though some birds were re-homed to other facilities within the last year.

