Hot and dry Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible this evening over western Kansas, otherwise it will be hot on Saturday.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible over western Kansas through the evening. Some storms may be severe with a threat of very large hail and damaging winds.

Any storms that develop should fade later in the evening with dry weather across the rest of the state into the night.

It will be a warm start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 60s to near 70. The afternoon will be hot for most of the state with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Temperatures will fall a bit behind a cold front on Sunday with lower humidity expected. Highs will reach the 80s to near 90.

Highs will remain close to 90 early next week, but the heat will intensify Wednesday and Thursday when highs could approach 100 degrees over central and eastern Kansas.

The hotter weather pattern will also keep us dry with minimal rain chances for most of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S/NW 10-20. High: 97

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 67

Sun: High: 91 Sunny.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 65 Sunny.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

