Hot and dry Saturday

Highs in the 90s
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible this evening over western Kansas, otherwise it will be hot on Saturday.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible over western Kansas through the evening. Some storms may be severe with a threat of very large hail and damaging winds.

Any storms that develop should fade later in the evening with dry weather across the rest of the state into the night.

It will be a warm start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 60s to near 70. The afternoon will be hot for most of the state with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Temperatures will fall a bit behind a cold front on Sunday with lower humidity expected. Highs will reach the 80s to near 90.

Highs will remain close to 90 early next week, but the heat will intensify Wednesday and Thursday when highs could approach 100 degrees over central and eastern Kansas.

The hotter weather pattern will also keep us dry with minimal rain chances for most of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S/NW 10-20. High: 97

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 67

Sun: High: 91 Sunny.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 65 Sunny.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Spirit suspending production ahead of strike
Three-year-old Harper Ivy was killed in a fire on April 24, when a driver crashed into her...
No charges in crash, fire that killed 3-year-old girl at Derby QuikTrip
Union members lined up outside Spirit AeroSystems on Thursday, one day after voting down the...
Machinists explain opposition to proposed contract from Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit employees represented by the Machinists Union poured into Hartman Arena on Wednesday to...
Machinists union turns down Spirit AeroSystems contract offer, approves strike

Latest News

what's next
A final round of storms on Friday
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
A few storms possible Friday
Temperature trend
Stormy start to the day in western Kansas
Thunderstorm chance over western Kansas Thursday.
Warm Thursday, storms over western Kansas