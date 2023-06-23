Johnson, Wilson among 2023 NBA Draft picks

(AP/KWCH) - Keyontae Johnson fought for his chance. Oklahoma City is giving him one.

Johnson was taken in the second round of Thursday’s NBA draft, going to the Thunder with the 50th overall pick. He starred at Kansas State this past season, but that’s just a tiny part of his story.

During a game for Florida — his former school — against Florida State on Dec. 12, 2020, he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, where he spent three days in a medically induced coma. He sat out the rest of that season and all of the next, then transferred to Kansas State, where he began playing again and became one of the most important players on a team that reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Johnson could have accepted an insurance settlement worth millions, but that would have made him ineligible to play professional basketball. He didn’t take the money. He bet on himself. And the Thunder rewarded his persistence.

Other draft picks with Kansas connections include:

Wichita’s Gradey Dick was drafted 13th to the Toronto Raptors . His the first Round One draft pick from Wichita since Antoine Carr in 1983.

Jalen Wilson from KU went 51st overall to the Brooklyn Nets. He will play under former KU great and current Brooklyn Head Coach Jaque Vaughn there.

Following the draft, Markquis Nowell from K-State signed a two-way contract with the Raptors. He will team up with Gradey Dick, and Fred Van Vleet who is also with the Raptors but is currently a free agent.

Craig Porter Jr. from Wichita State also signed following the draft with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a two-way deal.

A two-way contract means players can play in the G-League (minor league) and the NBA.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.