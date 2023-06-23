K-State star Nowell agrees to two-way deal with Raptors

Former Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell agreed to a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors.
FILE: Former Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell agreed to a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Markquis Nowell is headed north. Shortly after the 2023 NBA Draft’s second round concluded, the former Kansas State star guard agreed to terms with the Toronto Raptors on a two-way deal.

The agreement was first reported by Shams Charania.

Nowell set a single-game NCAA Tournament record for assists with 19 in a Sweet 16 win over Michigan State and tallied 54 assists in a four-game tournament run this past season for the Wildcats.

During his final season in Manhattan, Nowell was a Third Team All-American and averaged 17.6 points, 8.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. His teammate, senior forward Keyontae Johnson, was selected 50th overall Thursday night by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

READ MORE: K-State’s Johnson selected by Thunder in NBA Draft

“When you plan, God laughs,” Nowell tweeted after the announcement. “Thank you god for everyone!!! Here we come.”

Nowell joins Kansas guard Gradey Dick as a new member of the Raptors. Dick was selected by Toronto with the 13th overall selection in the first round of the 2023 Draft.

The two-way deal Nowell agreed to allows the Raptors flexibility to move him between the NBA and their G-League affiliate. NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas will take place from July 7-17.

