K-State’s Johnson selected by Thunder in NBA Draft

Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson (11) reacts after shooting a three-point basket in the second...
Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson (11) reacts after shooting a three-point basket in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BROOKLYN (KCTV) - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

The Thunder made the selection of Johnson with the 50th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, a second round selection.

Johnson’s selection comes after he was a Third Team All-American in his lone season at K-State. There, he averaged 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game en route to an Elite Eight appearance with the Wildcats.

He’s the first Wildcat to be drafted since Wesley Iwundu was selected 33rd overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic as well as the first K-State product to make it to the highest level from the coaching of Jerome Tang.

Johnson was cleared medically by the NBA’s doctors after a physical evaluation at the NBA Combine in May. He collapsed during a game between Florida and Florida State during the 2020-21 season and required medical approval to return to the court in Manhattan.

