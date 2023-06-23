Machinists explain opposition to proposed contract from Spirit AeroSystems

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following Wednesday night’s vote turning down a new contract with Spirit AeroSystems and agreeing to move forward with a strike, aircraft workers that are part of International Machinists and Aerospace Workers, IAM Local 839 (District 70) explained their opposition to what they were offered.

Workers who spoke with 12 News said they haven’t been happy since the last time a contract offer was on the table. They let the discontent be known Wednesday night at Hartman Arena, the site of the union’s vote on whether to accept or deny Spirit’s contract offer.

“It was very loud, my ears were still ringing, they’re ringing today from it. It was just awesome,” said Spirit employee Kathy Dyer who was among the healthy majority of union members gathered who opposed the contract offer.

The tally in Wednesday night’s vote included 79% rejecting the contract. Further, 85% voted to strike.

Dyer has worked for Spirit AeroSystems for more than 10 years. She said the new contract Spirit offered doesn’t work.

“We need to tell the company we’re not happy, we haven’t been happy for 13 years now,” she said.

Dyer said health insurance is one of the problems.

“The main priority before going into negotiations was keeping our Core insurance plan,” she said. “You can slap feathers on a dog, it doesn’t make it a chicken. You cannot slap the name, ‘Core’ on this insurance plan they have offered us and call it our Core plan.”

Dyer said she believes Spirit should do better.

“We’ve been under contract for 13 years. We have not seen any kind of increase that has kept up with inflation at all. Sixteen percent, don’t get me wrong, is a good amount, but they can do better. They can do much better,” she said of the proposed pay increase in the turned-down contract.

Tuesday night, the night before the machinists gathered to vote on a new contract with Spirit AeroSystems, Dyer said they were notified of a list of medications the company won’t cover in its health plan.

“I do feel like there is a lack of transparency, absolutely,” said Casey Byrne, the wife of a Spirit employee. “I believe it was sent out last, as well. People that worked first shift may have already been in bed.”

Dyer said she felt betrayed by what she said was a lack of communication.

“They tried to sneak this in on us. They were doing everything there is. No telling what else would’ve come out after the fact,” Dyer.

Union leaders tell 12 News negotiations for the prior contract proposal took several weeks. Both parties have reached out for federal mediation and are working to set up a meeting as soon as possible.

Spirit suspended production at its factory on Thursday due to the strike vote. The work stoppage is set to begin at midnight on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com