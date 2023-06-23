Man sentenced 113.5 years in prison for sexually assaulting young girls

A Sedgwick County judge sentenced Raymundo Aguilar to 113.5 years in prison for sexually...
A Sedgwick County judge sentenced Raymundo Aguilar to 113.5 years in prison for sexually assaulting three girls ages 12, 13 and 14.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A man found guilty of several sexual assaults involving young girls has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences.

District Judge David Kaufman also sentenced 25-year-old Raymundo Aguilar, of Wichita, to 114 months with the Dept. of Corrections, plus an additional four years in the Sedgwick County Jail.

On February 27, a jury found Aguilar guilty of three rapes, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated intimidation of a witness, four counts of violating a protective order and possession of marijuana in four separate criminal cases.

Aguilar represented himself in his trial. His victims were 12, 13, and 14 at the time of the crimes. One of the victims had a child following a rape. When adding the sentences together, Aguilar must serve 113.5 years in custody.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Spirit suspending production ahead of strike
Three-year-old Harper Ivy was killed in a fire on April 24, when a driver crashed into her...
No charges in crash, fire that killed 3-year-old girl at Derby QuikTrip
Union members lined up outside Spirit AeroSystems on Thursday, one day after voting down the...
Machinists explain opposition to proposed contract from Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit employees represented by the Machinists Union poured into Hartman Arena on Wednesday to...
Machinists union turns down Spirit AeroSystems contract offer, approves strike

Latest News

This boy is enjoying the day at the waterpark.
Where to cool off this summer
(WBAY photo)
Sedgwick County explains warning system, why siren didn’t sound in Derby during recent storm
Gradey Dick headed to Toronto Raptors
One person died Friday afternoon after a shooting and crash near Lincoln and San Pablo in...
Police investigate homicide in SE Wichita, suspect at large