Man sentenced 113.5 years in prison for sexually assaulting young girls

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A man found guilty of several sexual assaults involving young girls has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences.

District Judge David Kaufman also sentenced 25-year-old Raymundo Aguilar, of Wichita, to 114 months with the Dept. of Corrections, plus an additional four years in the Sedgwick County Jail.

On February 27, a jury found Aguilar guilty of three rapes, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated intimidation of a witness, four counts of violating a protective order and possession of marijuana in four separate criminal cases.

Aguilar represented himself in his trial. His victims were 12, 13, and 14 at the time of the crimes. One of the victims had a child following a rape. When adding the sentences together, Aguilar must serve 113.5 years in custody.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com