Members of machinists union gather to start strike

Machinists union at Spirit vote to strike
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The strike at Spirit AeroSystems officially began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday. Temporary orange fences went up Friday morning as both sides prepared for the strike. This all comes after members of the International Machinists and Aerospace Workers, IAM Local 839 (District 70) rejected a contract proposal on Wednesday.

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. confirmed a meeting planned with the IAM Local Lodge 839 on Saturday, June 24, to continue negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement.

“We are disappointed by the outcome of the IAM vote on Wednesday. Since then, however, we have continued to engage with IAM representatives and have agreed to meet on Saturday morning with the IAM bargaining committee and other IAM representatives with the assistance of a mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service,” said Tom Gentile, President & CEO of Spirit AeroSystems. “As has been our focus throughout these negotiations, we want to provide our IAM-represented employees a fair-and-competitive contract. We are committed to reaching an agreement with Local 839 as quickly as possible for our employees.”

A federal mediator has been called in to assist with negotiations.

