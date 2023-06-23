Municipal case against Raiders’ Davante Adams is dismissed

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The municipal case against Davante Adams has been closed and is now considered confidential.

The update comes via, Benita Jones a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Municipal Division.

The case was closed back June 5, she said.

KCTV5 News has reached out to J.R. Hobbs, Adams’ attorney, for any available statement regarding this case being dismissed.

The municipal assault case had been opened after Adams was seen on a Monday Night Football broadcast, pushing down a man as he was walking to an Arrowhead Stadium tunnel after his team’s 30-29 loss.

Previous coverage:

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams cited for assault in shoving incident

Attorney details legal process following Davante Adams incident

Photographer shoved by Davante Adams sues WR, Raiders and Chiefs

Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Friday afternoon after a shooting and crash near Lincoln and San Pablo in...
Police investigate homicide following crash, shooting in SE Wichita, suspect at-large
Union members lined up outside Spirit AeroSystems on Thursday, one day after voting down the...
Machinists explain opposition to proposed contract from Spirit AeroSystems
FILE - The DEA says it has not yet set a date as to when they will make kratom illegal. (Photo...
Reno County warns for deaths linked to Kratom after recent overdoses
Candles in mourning.
16-year-old killed in single-vehicle SW Kansas crash
Jeremi Mothershed.
Wichita shooting suspect arrested in Norman, Okla.

Latest News

An Arkansas woman died after she was thrown from a motorcycle in Saline County, the Kansas...
Arkansas woman dies after motorcycle crash on I-70
Sunny, breezy and hot
Hot and breezy today, less humidity Sunday
Shari Wiens shared views of a storm cloud north of Johnson City, in Stanton County, Kan.
Severe storms produce tornadoes, large hail in SW Kansas
Police investigate homicide following crash, shooting in SE Wichita, suspect at-large
Reproductive care providers in Kansas discuss changing landscape year after Dobbs decision