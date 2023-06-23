PHOTO GALLERY: Kansas Wheat Harvest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wheat harvest is underway in Kansas. That means you can expect to see more farm trucks, tractors and other equipment out and about on the roads. You’ve been sending in your photos of the harvest taking place around the state. If you have a video or photos to share, be sure to submit it below.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com