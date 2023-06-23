Reno County warns for deaths linked to Kratom after recent overdoses

FILE - The DEA says it has not yet set a date as to when they will make kratom illegal. (Photo...
FILE - The DEA says it has not yet set a date as to when they will make kratom illegal. (Photo source: WLOX News)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County issued a health alert on Friday to inform the community about recent deaths involving Kratom. The Reno County Health Department has been tracking overdoses and trends since October 1, 2021, and said that in the last 6 months, there have been 3 deaths involving Kratom in the county.

“Kratom” commonly refers to an herbal substance that can produce opioid-like effects. Kratom is an herbal extract that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree (Mitragyna speciosa) grown in Southeast Asia. While Kratom and Kratom-based products are currently legal and accessible in many areas, U.S. and international agencies continue to review emerging evidence to inform Kratom policy and currently Kratom has no approved uses by the Federal Drug Administration. Kratom does affect the opioid receptors and Narcan can temporarily reverse the effects of Kratom overdose.

The Reno Recovery Collaborative recommends the following steps and strategies for our community:

  • Naloxone (Narcan) education, trainings, and availability https://www.dccca.org/naloxone-program/
  • Encourage more people to carry naloxone (Narcan)
  • Encourage members of our community who use substances to never use alone
  • Check in on friends or family regularly that use substances

Resources and support groups can be found at www.renorecoveryks.com

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Spirit suspending production ahead of strike
Three-year-old Harper Ivy was killed in a fire on April 24, when a driver crashed into her...
No charges in crash, fire that killed 3-year-old girl at Derby QuikTrip
Spirit employees represented by the Machinists Union poured into Hartman Arena on Wednesday to...
Machinists union turns down Spirit AeroSystems contract offer, approves strike
KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of an...
FBI releases test results on substance found in suspicious letters to Kan. officials

Latest News

Jeremi Mothershed.
Wichita shooting suspect arrested in Norman, Okla.
Updated weather forecast for this weekend
Weather update for this weekend
Derby wheat
PHOTO GALLERY: Kansas Wheat Harvest
City of Wichita doesn't permit Automobilia Car Show set for July 8
City of Wichita, Automobilia reach permit agreement