Reno County warns for deaths linked to Kratom after recent overdoses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County issued a health alert on Friday to inform the community about recent deaths involving Kratom. The Reno County Health Department has been tracking overdoses and trends since October 1, 2021, and said that in the last 6 months, there have been 3 deaths involving Kratom in the county.

“Kratom” commonly refers to an herbal substance that can produce opioid-like effects. Kratom is an herbal extract that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree (Mitragyna speciosa) grown in Southeast Asia. While Kratom and Kratom-based products are currently legal and accessible in many areas, U.S. and international agencies continue to review emerging evidence to inform Kratom policy and currently Kratom has no approved uses by the Federal Drug Administration. Kratom does affect the opioid receptors and Narcan can temporarily reverse the effects of Kratom overdose.

The Reno Recovery Collaborative recommends the following steps and strategies for our community:

Naloxone (Narcan) education, trainings, and availability https://www.dccca.org/naloxone-program/

Encourage more people to carry naloxone (Narcan)

Encourage members of our community who use substances to never use alone

Check in on friends or family regularly that use substances

Resources and support groups can be found at www.renorecoveryks.com

