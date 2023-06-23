Reproductive care providers in Kansas discuss changing landscape year after Dobbs decision

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday, June 24, marks one year since he U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a ruling knowns as “the Dobbs decision.” Since then, states across the U.S. have passed legislation either protecting or restricting abortion. Friday, 12 News spoke with reproductive care providers about how the landscape in the region has changed.

Over the past year, Kansas has seen more people seeking abortion access cross the state’s borders. Clinics report facing overwhelming numbers of patients needing help.

“Our clinic in Wichita ahs been nearly four-fold increase in the number of patients we’ve seen,” said Trust Women Communications Director Zack Gingrich-Gaylord.

Preliminary numbers from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) show out-of-state residents receiving abortion care in Kansas more than doubling in 2022 compared to 2021. In the same timeframe, numbers for Kansas residents have fallen slightly.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains President and CEO Emily Wales said many out-of-state residents are being turned away.

“Every single day we’re telling people that are driving from Oklahoma or Texas, we don’t have space, we don’t have appointment availability,” she said.

The larger numbers of patients seeking care has impacts Kansans seeking appointments.

“Creating difficulties for Kansas patients to have local access to these services in their own communities and their having to travel outside of state to get timely appointments as well,” Wales said. “There are more patients that need access to services than we can accommodate.”

