Salvation Army, Evergy, providing fans for families in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army is partnering again with Evergy to help people cope with the approaching dangerous temperature levels.

The Salvation Army will be distributing fans donated by Evergy to families in need, the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and those without access to air conditioning who cannot afford to purchase a fan for themselves.

Fan distribution is June 27 at the Salvation Army’s Downtown Koch Center, 350 North Market (3rd & Market) from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fans will be available to Sedgwick County residents only while they last. Recipients must provide ID for everyone in the household and proof of address, such as a utility bill.

“Many residents of our community do not have access to air conditioning, creating potentially dangerous situations during the summer months,” South Central Area Commander Major Merrill Powerssaid. “Our partnership with Evergy will provide comfort and cooling to those in our neighborhoods facing physical or financial challenges.”

