Sedgwick County explains warning system, why siren didn’t sound in Derby during recent storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Severe weather impacting south central Kansas last weekend included tornado warnings for the Wichita metro and concerns for the warning system designed to make sure anyone outside knows to seek shelter. While there weren’t any confirmed tornadoes, many in the city of Derby expressed questions and concerns as to why sirens didn’t sound even though the city was in the path of a dangerous storm capable of producing a tornado.

On its Facebook page, Sedgwick County explained its warning system and what happened in Derby.

“During the severe weather last Saturday night, the outdoor warning system activated in Maize, Park City, Kechi, Valley Center, northeast Wichita, southeast Wichita and southwest Wichita. The signal to activate Derby sirens was sent successfully, three times, but the transmission was not received by the sirens,” the county explained.

“Our warning system contractor is investigating the exact cause for why this occurred so it can be remedied.”

During severe weather, Sedgwick County explained how the National Weather Service issues polygons (shapes colored in red you can see on a weather map) that automatically trigger multiple means to warn the public, including alerts to cell phones, on radio and TV broadcasts, on weather radios and on billboards.

The county said all the warning methods worked last Saturday evening, June 17, except for the outdoor warning sirens in Derby.

“A challenge to a solution is the inability to test the polygon activation before a real-world activation,” the county said of its efforts to make sure all its tornado sirens work as they should during severe weather.

Sedgwick County also discussed a large-scale improvement project to improve and upgrade its warning system. Last August, the county commission approved a five-year Capital Improvement Project “to replace, refurbish and upgrade [its] entire outdoor warning system.”

“This is a phased approach to replace or refurbish every siren in the county, as well as expand coverage in several areas,” Sedgwick County explained. “As part of this phased approach, the county was divided into seven warning zones. This zoning is temporary and will be removed as the old technology is replaced with new technology.”

Due to issues during last weekend’s storms, the county said Emergency Management is consolidating tornado-siren activation into five warning zones instead of seven.

The zones are depicted in a color-coded map.

“For the next five years, if a polygon touches any part of the color-coded zone, all sirens within that zone will activate,” Sedgwick County explained. “As sirens are replaced throughout the county, those new and refurbished sirens will be selective sounding, while the remainder of the system will be zone activated.”

With no communication method being 100% effective 100% of the time, the county stressed the importance of its “multi-layered public warning strategy.”

“We always encourage residents to have multiple means to receive any emergency alert. For more information, visit https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/emergency-management/.

Anyone with questions or concerns about Sedgwick County’s outdoor warning system can email sirens@sedgwick.gov or contact Emergency Management at 316-660-5959.

