Where to cool off this summer
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to be a hot summer and what better way to spend it than cooling off in the water. The Wichita metro area has several options for getting wet and having fun splashing around and cooling off.
Here are some options:
Splash Aqua Park | 860 W Steeple Bay Parkway, Wichita, KS 67217 | (316) 351-3551Hours: Open 7 Days a Week from 11 am - 8 pm
Wichita City Parks splash pads | open from 10am-8pm, seven days a week in the summer. | For Splash Pad closures, please visit wichita.gov/Aquatics.
Greater Wichita YMCA waterparks | May 27 - Labor Day Monday-Friday 1- 7 pm Saturday and Sunday 1-6:30 PM Weekends only August 5-September 4
Blast Off Bay Water Park | 435 Crowne Drive Goddard, KS 67052 | Hours
Rock River Rapids | 1900 E James St, Derby, KS 67037 | Beginning Monday, May 29, 2023 we will be open daily from 12:30pm-7:00pm.
Tanganyika Water Park | 1000 S. Hawkins Lane · Goddard, KS 67052 | Memorial Day through mid-August – 10am to 4pm (tot-time 9:30-10) Mid-August to Labor Day Weekdays 12-4, Weekends 10-4 Open until 8pm on Wild Wednesdays (Memorial Day through Labor Day)
- Aley, 1800 S. Seneca
- College Hill, 304 S. Circle Drive
- Harvest, 9500 W. Provincial
- McAfee, 8300 E. 15th St.
- Minisa, 1350 N. Jeanette
- Orchard, 1062 N. Clara
- Avenue A Spray Park – Avenue A & Main Street, Hutchinson, KS (9am-9pm)
- Fairgrounds Water Park – Severance & 23rd Avenue, Hutchinson, KS (9am-10pm)
- McLaughlin Park – 700 McLaughlin Drive, Valley Center, KS (9am-9pm)
- Madison Avenue Central Park – 512 East Madison Derby, KS 67037
- North Main Spray Park – 1000 N. Main El Dorado, KS 67042 (10:30am-8pm)
- Graham Park – 1600 Edgemoor El Dorado, KS (10am-8pm)
- Maize City Park – 401 S. Khedive, Maize KS 67101
- Robert Shryock Park – 2923 Ohio Street, Augusta KS
- Linear Park – 108 N. Main St. Goddard, KS 67052
- Fred Cohlmia Park – 525 Sarah Lane, Haysville KS
Please make sure to contact each lake’s park officials to find out if the lake is safe for swimming. You can also check advisories here and view an advisory map here.
Santa Fe Lake – 25 minutes from Wichita
– Amenities include: boating, fishing, two swimming beaches, camping, picnicking, biking, hiking, waterfall.
– $10 day pass or $55 season pass
– 11367 SW Shore Drive Augusta, KS 67010
Lake Afton – 30 minutes from Wichita
– Amenities include: 3 swimming areas, amenities include: boating, skiing, fishing, and camping.
– $5 day permit.
– 24600 W. 39th St. S. Goddard, KS
Harvey County Lake – 35 minutes from Wichita
– Amenities include: camping, fishing, boating, two swimming lakes, playgrounds, trails, hiking, biking, horseback riding.
El Dorado – 45 minutes from Wichita
– Amenities include: hiking trails, camping, fishing, swimming, two beaches: Walnut River Beach and Bluestem Point.
– $5 day permit.
– 618 NE Bluestem Rd. El Dorado, KS
Cheney Lake (Reservoir) – 45 minutes from Wichita
– Amenities include: sailing, wind surfing, fishing, wildlife watching, swimming (stay close to the west shore lines).
– $5 day pass
– 16000 N.E. 50TH ST., Cheney, KS 67025
Fall River – 1 hour and 17 minutes from Wichita
– Amenities include: beach in Quarry Bay, playgrounds, 6 hiking trails, camping, fishing.
– 2381 Casner Creek Rd Fall River, KS
Kanopolis – 1 hour and 50 minutes from Wichita
– Amenities include: hiking trails, swimming at South Shore and Langley Swimming Beach, fishing, camping, beautiful site-seeing, playgrounds, kids fishing pond.
– 200 Horsethief Rd, Marquette, KS 67464
Elk City State Park – 2 hours from Wichita
– Amenities include: boating, a swim beach, camping, playgrounds, and hiking trails. The lake area offers picturesque views ranging from open prairie to wooded hills and limestone bluffs.
– 4825 Squaw Creek Rd, Independence, KS 67301
Wilson State Park – 2 hours from Wichita
– Considered to be “one of the most beautiful in the state of Kansas”
– Amenities include: trail, camping, boating, swimming beaches located at the Minooka Park Beach and Lucas Park Beach.
– No fees.
– 3 State Park Road, Sylvan Grove, KS 67481
Tuttle Creek State Park – 2 hours and 24 minutes from Wichita
– Amenities include: boating, picnicking, fishing, camping, hiking, biking, cabins for rent. River Pond Area has swimming beach.
– 5800 River Pond Rd A, Manhattan, KS 66502
