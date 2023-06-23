Where to cool off this summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to be a hot summer and what better way to spend it than cooling off in the water. The Wichita metro area has several options for getting wet and having fun splashing around and cooling off.

Here are some options:

Splash Aqua Park is a series of inflatable slides, runways, jumping pillows, and bouncers all connected together and floating in a large, clean and refreshing lake. It features swings, ramps, jumps, ladders, a trampoline, a slide, wiggle bridges, and so much more. There is a great variety of different shapes, sizes, and functions, making the activity exciting and entertaining for everyone. Bring your energy! (Copyright 2023)

Splash Aqua Park | 860 W Steeple Bay Parkway, Wichita, KS 67217 | (316) 351-3551Hours: Open 7 Days a Week from 11 am - 8 pm

Come cool off in one of our interactive fountains during May-September! Splash pads are open from 10am-8pm, seven days a week in the summer. (Copyright 2023)

Wichita City Parks splash pads | open from 10am-8pm, seven days a week in the summer. | For Splash Pad closures, please visit wichita.gov/Aquatics.

Whether you prefer the up and down action of a wave pool, or just like to float and relax in a lazy river, our outdoor water parks have something for everyone. With spray and splash grounds for the little ones and thrilling water slides for the more adventurous, your kids will enjoy hours of fun in the sun. Best of all, water park access is included with your membership. (Copyright 2023)

Greater Wichita YMCA waterparks | May 27 - Labor Day Monday-Friday 1- 7 pm Saturday and Sunday 1-6:30 PM Weekends only August 5-September 4

Blast Off Bay is an out-of-this-world indoor waterpark in Goddard, KS. Standing almost 30 feet tall and 300 ft long, our tube slides are sure to send riders blasting straight into hyper speed. (Copyright 2023)

Blast Off Bay Water Park | 435 Crowne Drive Goddard, KS 67052 | Hours

An outdoor water park with a pool, lazy river, slides & concessions, plus swimming lessons. (Copyright 2023)

Rock River Rapids | 1900 E James St, Derby, KS 67037 | Beginning Monday, May 29, 2023 we will be open daily from 12:30pm-7:00pm.

Relax splashside at Tanganyika Falls Splash Park. We have gone above and beyond to exceed all State standards for aquatic facilities. (Copyright 2023)

Tanganyika Water Park | 1000 S. Hawkins Lane · Goddard, KS 67052 | Memorial Day through mid-August – 10am to 4pm (tot-time 9:30-10) Mid-August to Labor Day Weekdays 12-4, Weekends 10-4 Open until 8pm on Wild Wednesdays (Memorial Day through Labor Day)

Wichita has six public pools throughout the city, which have all undergone recent renovations. Wichita pools opened for the 2023 season in May and will close mid-August. Admission is $3 per person and $15 for a family rate (6 people; one must be an adult). (Copyright 2023)

Aley, 1800 S. Seneca

College Hill, 304 S. Circle Drive

Harvest, 9500 W. Provincial

McAfee, 8300 E. 15th St.

Minisa, 1350 N. Jeanette

Orchard, 1062 N. Clara

There are many options outside of Wichita for finding fun splash pads. (Copyright 2023)

The metro area has many lake beaches to enjoy with the family. (Copyright 2023)

Please make sure to contact each lake’s park officials to find out if the lake is safe for swimming. You can also check advisories here and view an advisory map here.

Santa Fe Lake – 25 minutes from Wichita

– Amenities include: boating, fishing, two swimming beaches, camping, picnicking, biking, hiking, waterfall.

– $10 day pass or $55 season pass

– 11367 SW Shore Drive Augusta, KS 67010

Lake Afton – 30 minutes from Wichita

– Amenities include: 3 swimming areas, amenities include: boating, skiing, fishing, and camping.

– $5 day permit.

– 24600 W. 39th St. S. Goddard, KS

Harvey County Lake – 35 minutes from Wichita

– Amenities include: camping, fishing, boating, two swimming lakes, playgrounds, trails, hiking, biking, horseback riding.

El Dorado – 45 minutes from Wichita

– Amenities include: hiking trails, camping, fishing, swimming, two beaches: Walnut River Beach and Bluestem Point.

– $5 day permit.

– 618 NE Bluestem Rd. El Dorado, KS

Cheney Lake (Reservoir) – 45 minutes from Wichita

– Amenities include: sailing, wind surfing, fishing, wildlife watching, swimming (stay close to the west shore lines).

– $5 day pass

– 16000 N.E. 50TH ST., Cheney, KS 67025

Fall River – 1 hour and 17 minutes from Wichita

– Amenities include: beach in Quarry Bay, playgrounds, 6 hiking trails, camping, fishing.

– 2381 Casner Creek Rd Fall River, KS

Kanopolis – 1 hour and 50 minutes from Wichita

– Amenities include: hiking trails, swimming at South Shore and Langley Swimming Beach, fishing, camping, beautiful site-seeing, playgrounds, kids fishing pond.

– 200 Horsethief Rd, Marquette, KS 67464

Elk City State Park – 2 hours from Wichita

– Amenities include: boating, a swim beach, camping, playgrounds, and hiking trails. The lake area offers picturesque views ranging from open prairie to wooded hills and limestone bluffs.

– 4825 Squaw Creek Rd, Independence, KS 67301

Wilson State Park – 2 hours from Wichita

– Considered to be “one of the most beautiful in the state of Kansas”

– Amenities include: trail, camping, boating, swimming beaches located at the Minooka Park Beach and Lucas Park Beach.

– No fees.

– 3 State Park Road, Sylvan Grove, KS 67481

Tuttle Creek State Park – 2 hours and 24 minutes from Wichita

– Amenities include: boating, picnicking, fishing, camping, hiking, biking, cabins for rent. River Pond Area has swimming beach.

– 5800 River Pond Rd A, Manhattan, KS 66502

